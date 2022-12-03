rainfall

Rain Falls in Parts of LA County, but Dual Storms Appear to Weaken

A heavy rain storm was expected to sweep through Southern California this weekend but the storm seemed to weaken causing less rainfall than expected.

Intermittent light rain is expected to continue across parts of the Southland this weekend as the second of two storm systems moves into the region, but forecasters said the one-two punch will likely result in less precipitation in the Los Angeles area than originally expected.

According to the National Weather Service, the second storm system arrived in the region late Friday and will remain through Saturday, but forecasters said the path remains in flux, and could potentially linger primarily to the north on Saturday and possibly push further into LA County on Sunday.

The first storm system began moving across the state's Central Coast early Thursday, making its way south. Rain was reported Thursday morning in some valley areas, along with some pockets of precipitation reaching into the West Los Angeles area.

But forecasters said the main front of the storm system appeared to stall over Ventura County and shift back toward the north, "so it appears southern areas will get minimal precipitation from this first system.''

Some lingering showers made it to the area, but the result was mostly cloudy conditions.

"For L.A. and (Ventura) counties a quarter-inch to half-inch is forecast,'' according to the NWS. "Snow looks like it will mostly fall around the resort levels keeping the major passes open.''

