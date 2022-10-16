Sunday Morning Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle

With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come.

The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County.

"Overall, we're staying dry, and the rain is done. You can expect things to stay dry through Monday," says NBC4 meteorologist Shanna Mendiola.

Weather along the coast this week will stay in the mid to low 70s, but temperatures inland may reach the mid 80s in cities like Fresno and Palm Springs.

On Sunday, beaches are predicted to remain nice and cool with temperatures in the low 70s, like Los Angeles.

This weekend the valley will reach a high of 76 throughout the day, while the high desert reaches 84, and the mountains stay cool at 62.

"Still cool tomorrow before we warm things up mid-week," Mendiola said.