Rain, Water Main Break Flood 101 Freeway Near Downtown LA

Overnight rain and a water main break combined to flood part of the 101 Freeway Tuesday near downtown Los Angeles.

Drivers encountered a pond of water between Fifth and Fourth streets in Boyle Heights Traffic was jammed in both directions. At least one car that stalled in the water was pushed out by another vehicle.

The water main break was under a nearby treet. Water from the broken pipe flowed down onto the freeway.

A widespread part of Southern California is under a flood watch due to a cold winter storm that will deliver waves of rain and snow Tuesday and into Wednesday. Winds are expected to pick up Tuesday, and drivers can expect a soggy afternoon drive.

