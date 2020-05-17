Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga High School Holds Drive Through Graduation

It may not have been the ending to their senior year they were expecting but Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga still celebrated their seniors. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a drive through graduation ceremony was held outside the high school on Saturday.

Each student was assigned a time to arrive at the school in their car with their family. Then each student got out of their car to walk across the stage to get their diploma.

Despite the change of circumstances, seniors made the most of their graduation.

"I love the way they did it. I felt like I was getting more attention that way," said senior Elijah Ruiz. "The only thing I'm disappointed about is how 12 years have been building up to this moment and I don't get a prom, grad night or a classic graduation."

