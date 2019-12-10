Rescue

Rescuers Save Stranded Hikers Off Snowy Mountainside

Hikers were rescued Tuesday on a mountain in The Angeles National Forest

By Jason Kandel

Two hikers were rescued Tuesday off the snowy mountainside of Mount Baldy.

The hikers were rescued near Devil's Backbone Trail, a ridge-top hike on Baldy, in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The rescue happened after a hiker fell and his friends called authorities for help.

The second hiker, the friend who called for help, was hoisted into a helicopter and taken to a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The rescues played out as search crews continued to look for a missing 52-year-old hiker from Irvine near Mt. Baldy.

