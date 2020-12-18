Revisiting #CoronaKindness Helpers Who Continued Donating Food and Supplies Since Spring

In times of need, people often hear to "look for the helpers" and we found so many of them at the start of the pandemic, so we went back to revisit those helpers who are still spreading coronakindness.

Steve Carlson is the founder of Feed the Frontlines OC, an organization that supports food trucks and healthcare workers by creating opportunities for food truck partners to prepare and distribute free meals for hospital workers.

Carlson is not a health care worker, but he knows plenty of them and most of the hospitals in Orange County too.

“I was actually there today, the health care workers -- we were feeding them today,” Carlson said.

Carlson and his food truck partners haven’t stopped gathering donations to feed the front lines since the pandemic began.

“I assumed, kinda that things were tapering off, but we actually need more now than before,” he said.

Whether it's delivering a hot meal to healthcare workers or providing personal protective equipment, as long as the pandemic continues, so will the helpers.

Inglewood-based Everbrands, is an oral care company that started providing hand sanitizer back in the spring.

“We made a lot of hand sanitizer and donated to our local communities like hospitals and firefighters,” said Camilo Triana, Everbrands Chief Sales Officer.

They have plenty of pallets which the company says it could sell, but they say it’s all about the people, not the profits.

“We see what's going on with the virus and the people on the front lines are working to the bone to make it through these difficult times. This is kinda just a thing that we are just obligated to do. Now we are focusing on getting rid of these 60 thousand units!” Triana said.

If you know a health care system or hospital that could use that hand sanitizer please email camilo@everbrands.com.

If you would like to help feed the front lines visit www.feedthefrontlinesoc.com for more info.