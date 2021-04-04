Riverside County Authorities Looking for Suspect Who Shot at Vehicle, Injuring a Person

Authorities Sunday were looking for a suspect who fired several rounds at a passing vehicle in Eastvale, injuring a person inside.

The shooting occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Chandler Street crossing Hellman Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The handgun rounds came from a dark-colored van and struck the victim's vehicle, causing minor, non-life-threatening injuries to the victim, who was hospitalized, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.