Riverside County Authorities Looking for Suspect Who Shot at Vehicle, Injuring a Person

Authorities Sunday were looking for a suspect who fired several rounds at a passing vehicle in Eastvale, injuring a person inside.
The shooting occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Chandler Street crossing Hellman Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The handgun rounds came from a dark-colored van and struck the victim's vehicle, causing minor, non-life-threatening injuries to the victim, who was hospitalized, sheriff's officials said.
The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.