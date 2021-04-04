Riverside County

Riverside County Authorities Looking for Suspect Who Shot at Vehicle, Injuring a Person

The shooting occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Chandler Street crossing Hellman Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

By City News Service

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

Authorities Sunday were looking for a suspect who fired several rounds at a passing vehicle in Eastvale, injuring a person inside. 

The handgun rounds came from a dark-colored van and struck the victim's vehicle, causing minor, non-life-threatening injuries to the victim, who was hospitalized, sheriff's officials said. 

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

