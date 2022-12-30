Colleagues Mourn Beloved Slain Deputy They Called a ‘Little Brother'

At 32, Isaiah Cordero had just become a motorcycle deputy, a significant accomplishment in what was already developing into a distinguished law enforcement career.

Cordero joined the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in May 2014. He worked in the county's jail system before becoming a sworn deputy in 2018. He completed motor school to become a motorcycle deputy in September, achieving one of his dreams.

On Thursday, that dream turned into a nightmare during a traffic stop.

Cordero had pulled over a pickup just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles. As he approached the pickup, the driver pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing Cordero, Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

With heavy hearts, we announce the devastating death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our Department would like thank the community and our allied agencies for the outpouring show of support during this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/69ijtQsf1f — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) December 30, 2022

The slaying, which led to a deadly two-county manhunt for the 44-year-old shooter, left colleagues devastated.

"He was a jokester around the station, and all of our deputies considered him their little brother," said Sheriff Chad Bianco. "Deputy Cordero learned from his mother the value of serving and helping others.

"He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of service above self."

Mourners left flowers and other items at a memorial as word of the deputy's death spread through the community he served. Several hours after the shooting, dozens of motorcycle officers and patrol cars escorted a hearse with the deputy's flag-draped casket from the hospital to the county coroner's office.

County fire engines and trucks parked on overpasses. Crews saluted as the procession passed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in Cordero's honor.

"Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to Deputy Isaiah Cordero's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," Newsom said. "He served his community selflessly, and with dedication and courage. We owe him our respect, gratitude, and will remember his sacrifice."

The Riverside Sheriff's Association also shared its condolences.

"We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isaiah Cordero, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the Riverside Sheriff's Department, a person who was dedicated to protecting others," the statement said. "Once again, we face a tragic reminder of the selflessness and unwavering courage required of peace officers and their families."

Pursuit Leads to Deadly Shootout

In the hours after the shooting, the search for the gunman led to a pursuit on freeways in Riverside County and neighboring San Bernardino County. The tires on the gunman's pickup were damaged when it ran over a spike strip, but the driver continued with rows of law enforcement vehicles behind him.

On the 15 Freeway in Norco, about 10 miles southwest of Jurupa Valley, the truck finally broke down and crashed.

A perimeter has been set up to search for the shooter in Jurupa Valley Dec. 29, 2022.

“At the conclusion of the pursuit, the suspect fired rounds at deputies," Bianco said.

Deputies returned fire, killing 44-year-old William Shae McKay. No deputies were injured in the shootout.

The San Bernardino County resident had a long and violent criminal history stretching back to before 2000 that included kidnapping, robbery and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, including the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol dog, the sheriff said.

Details about what led to Thursday's shooting during the traffic stop were not immediately available. It was not clear why the driver was pulled over, but authorities said the traffic stop was under investigation and possibly related to irregularities with the black pickup he was driving.

Witnesses called 911 and tried to help the deputy until paramedics arrived, Bianco said. Cordero was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, but Bianco said the deputy died at the scene of the traffic stop.

Cordero is survived by his mother, father and stepbrother. The deputy was not married but was in a relationship, the sheriff said.

Funeral arrangements for Cordero were pending.