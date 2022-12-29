Suspect in Deadly Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Shooting Leads Police Chase

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot dead Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Chad Bianco said, prompting a police pursuit on area freeways.

The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.

The deceased was a motor officer, Bianco said. Police set up a roughly three-block perimeter in an area adjacent to the 60 Freeway.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Officers chased the suspect on area freeways, with video showing a slew of patrol vehicles trailing a pickup truck on one freeway.

The pursuit came to an end on the 15 Freeway at 5th Street in Norco. NBCLA's helicopter showed the pickup pushed up an embankment by what appeared to be an armored police truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated.