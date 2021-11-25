Roggin's Heroes: 2021 Thanksgiving Special

It’s back! Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving returns for the tenth anniversary edition. Time to sit down for a holiday feast with the best of the best.

Southern California’s high school football family came together for our annual tradition. They talked with Fred Roggin to share stories of success on the field and in the classroom.

With 15 of our former Roggin’s Heroes currently on NFL rosters, some of these prospects are destined for the pros.

We’re grateful to have them around this exclusive Thanksgiving table at the Hilton Universal City. These athletes have plenty to be thankful for as well.

Dozens of our former guests have played professionally.

After their football careers, some have moved on to new ventures, including Chaminade alum Terrell Newby. He’s now a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard.

Guard your plates! These young man have big appetites. It’s obvious they all have a favorite dish. Good luck getting any macaroni and cheese with these 11 athletes at the table!

For most of them, family is the driving force behind their success. It’s what makes them who they are and they’re all grateful for family on this holiday.

Earnest Greene is following in his father’s footsteps. Dad played for the Chargers in the 90s.

Mater Dei Kicker Chase Meyer is doing all he can to make his Dad proud too. His father has been fighting cancer. Despite a busy school and sports schedule, Chase is alongside his father in the fight. Chase and his parents joined Fred for an emotional interview.

Our Thanksgiving feast continues, and one of our guests is joined by his parents to share the story of his father’s fight with cancer.

Family might be the most important part of Thanksgiving. It’s tradition to sit around the table with your loved ones.

For many, Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving has become part of their tradition as well.

Earnest Greene’s family watches Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving every year. Now they’re on the show!

What Thanksgiving would be complete without football? It’s as much a part of the holiday as pumpkin pie.

Of course, with so many of the country’s top prep football players in one room, a game was bound to break out.

Since they’re inside a ballroom at the Hilton Universal City, how about a little walk ball!

They’ve had their fun and their fill. Time for the last course!

There’s a clear split when it comes to dessert. Are you team pumpkin or team chocolate?

Everyone should be team Raleek Brown. He’s backflipping his way to one of the top programs in the country.

Who’s ready for dessert! That depends who you ask. Plus, these athletes are always ready to put on a show.

Just like you, they’ve eaten all they could on this holiday.

But they’re still hungry for success on the football field.

We’ll be watching as they make their marks on college campuses across the country.

From our family to yours, Happy Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving!