Tournament of Roses extends ‘deepest sympathies' to New Orleans after deadly attack

Tournament of Roses organizers and the city of Pasadena expressed condolences Wednesday morning for the people of New Orleans after a pickup driver crashed through a crowd of people in the city's historic French Quarter.

At least 10 people were killed and at least 30 were injured by a driver described by authorities as "hell-bent on carnage." Tournament of Roses officials released a statement hours ahead of the start of the 136th Rose Parade, which will bring thousands of people to the San Gabriel Valley community with millions more watching the 5.5-mile procession of nearly 40 rose-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian teams from homes around the country.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans following this morning's tragic events," the statement said. "We stand in solidarity with the entire state during this difficult time."

The FBI said the driver of the vehicle was dead, killed in a shootout with police. The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street, where people had gathered for New Year's Eve and the upcoming Sugar Bowl College Playoff game. “It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could."

“He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” said New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick.

She said police officers would work to ensure safety at the Sugar Bowl, indicating that the game would go on as scheduled. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. local time at the nearby Superdome in a game between Georgia and Notre Dame as part of the newly-expanded College Football Playoff.

In Pasadena, the Rose Parade route has hard closures, including barriers at intersections, to traffic with more than 1,000 law enforcement personnel along the route. The parade was scheduled to being at 8 a.m.

"The City of Pasadena undergoes months of preparations leading up to the Parade and Game in coordination with our Federal, State, County and Local partners," the Tournament of Roses said in its statement. "We continually train throughout the year with our Tournament of Roses and Rose Bowl Stadium partners for various scenarios. The Parade is a top level Federal event and we have to ability to call in additional resources if the need exists. We have a hard shut down of vehicles along the entire Parade route in addition to very robust vehicle barriers at intersections. over 1,000 law enforcement personnel are working the Parade and Game."

The Rose Bowl game will follow with a quarterfinal matchup pitting Oregon against Ohio State.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement of condolences following the French Quarter tragedy.

“As so many here in Los Angeles wake up to begin the new year, they will be greeted by the devastating news of terror and violence in New Orleans," Bass said. "“The Los Angeles Police Department is coordinating with federal partners to keep Angelenos safe. Local and regional law enforcement will remain vigilant at events in the L.A. region including the Rose Parade, the Rose Bowl Game and other gatherings.

“Our city’s thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by this morning’s horrific incident.”