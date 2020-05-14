San Jacinto Man Arrested for Allegedly Pistol-Whipping, Shooting Man

Felony charges are expected to be filed Friday against a 37-year-old man suspected of pistol-whipping and shooting a San Jacinto resident during an argument.

Fernando Garcia of San Jacinto was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder for the alleged attack a day earlier in the 800 block of Minor Street.

Garcia was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, where he's being held on $1 million bail.

According to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. James Burton, on Tuesday night, Garcia was involved in a dispute with the victim, and during a confrontation, he allegedly struck the man on the head with a handgun, then shot him in the back.

The victim's identity was not released.

Deputies were alerted to the alleged shooting minutes later and went to the location, along with county fire department paramedics, who found the man seriously wounded, Burton said.

The victim was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives soon identified Garcia as the alleged assailant, and he was located Wednesday afternoon in Hemet, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The case has been submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review, according to Burton.