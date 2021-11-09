Santa Monica

Man Stabbed Over Allegedly Refusing to Wear Face Mask in Santa Monica Vons

By City News Service

RMG

A man remained hospitalized Tuesday after being stabbed in what witnesses said was a dispute with a security guard over the victim's refusal to wear a mask in a Santa Monica grocery store.

According to witnesses, the guard confronted the man around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a Vons store in the 700 block of Broadway because the man wasn't wearing a face mask, as required indoors by Los Angeles County due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Witnesses said the confrontation quickly escalated as the man became belligerent.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

California 60 mins ago

Sisters Rescued From California ‘House of Horrors' Speak of Survival in New Interview

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Thousands of Americans Living Abroad Got Stimulus Checks. Here's Why

A struggle ensued, during which the guard pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the man, according to police and witnesses.

"When somebody came up to break it up, pull them apart, but then that guy was bleeding profusely, where he'd (the guard) gotten him,'' witness Andre Berryman told another media outlet. "So that was pretty much what happened. It was all behind him not wearing a mask.''

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

NBCLA reached out to Vons for comment but has not received a response.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa Monicamaskmask mandate california
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us