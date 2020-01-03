4 to Watch: Security Cameras Capture Armed Robbers Wanted in a Series of Heists

Two armed robbers were caught on security cameras at a West LA liquor store overnight. Police say their crime spree doesn't end there.

It's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

Robbers Hit Two Liquor Stores, Could Be Latest in Series of Robberies

Two masked men armed with guns were caught on camera during a liquor store robbery overnight in West LA. Police say the men are tied to a string of similar robberies in recent weeks.

Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were announced as this year's headliners for The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place across two weekends in April. Here's the lineup.

Antarctic Dinosaurs to Soon Stomp Away

The multi-month Antarctic Dinosaur exhibit is going out with a roar at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles. The exhibit features artifacts from early Antarctic expeditions. It's stomping out of here on Sunday.

What to Know If You’re Driving Near the Beverly Hilton This Weekend

Street closures and parking restrictions are already in effect around the Beverly Hilton, where the stars will gather Sunday for the Golden Globe Awards show. Click here for a list of streets that will be closed and what to know about parking.