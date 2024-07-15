Senior citizens in Watts receive free portable ACs

As the summer heat rages on, seniors got free portable room air conditioner units as part of a heat relief event held at the Watts Labor Community Action Center on Monday.

The “Cool LA Heat Relief for Seniors” event was a partnership between the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the Department of Aging, and the radio station KBLA Talk 1580.

According to the LADWP, the event was part of the department’s ongoing Cool LA initiative, “which helps customers, especially, older adults, income-qualified individuals and families and those living in underserved communities, better manage the impacts of extreme heat.”

South LA, in particular, is a heat island, which tends to be a few degrees hotter than surrounding areas, according to the LADWP. This discrepancy is due to the fact that the South LA region has less sources of natural shade while being located in closer proximity to highways.

The event, attended by those who had pre-registered, also allowed for participants to sign up for financial assistance programs and rebates and to learn about LADWP employment opportunities.