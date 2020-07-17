Sexual Assault Reported at Santa Gertrudis Creek Trail in Temecula

An investigation was underway Friday into a reported sexual assault on a trail used for running and biking in Temecula, near where a similar assault was reported last month.

Deputies responded to an assault call on the Santa Gertrudis Creek Trail about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Edmond Seltzer.

A woman, whose name was not released, reported she was sexually assaulted where the trail goes underneath the roadway at Winchester Road, Seltzer said.

The suspect was described as between 17 and 24 years old, medium height, thin build, medium complexion and riding a beach cruiser bicycle, according to the sergeant.

The woman suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, Seltzer said.

A similar incident was reported June 14 in the same area, where a woman reported she was assaulted and her cellphone stolen.

Nobody has been arrested in either case.

Anybody with information was urged to call sheriff's Investigator Cornett at 951-696-3000.