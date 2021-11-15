Security Camera Captures Possibly Armed Man in Shadow Hills Backyard

Images of a possibly armed man skulking around Shadow Hills' backyards are making the rounds among neighborhood security apps, making residents nervous.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a hillside area near a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power property after reports of a possible sighting of the man. Police said someone reported a man armed with a rifle squeezing through a gate.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

SWAT members responded to the area near the 210 Freeway in Sunland. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.

After a series of burglaries in the area, reports of trespassing at a DWP facility and surveillance footage of a prowler with a weapon have Shadow Hills residents on edge. A massive police presence searches for the man, who may be barricaded. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

The search follows several reports of the man appearing on security camera video and still images. They show a thin man carrying what appear to be a variety of weapons.

Terri Guereque, a 17-year resident, said she saw a man with a rifle.

"They say he's really fast," she said.

In one video captured on Oct. 24, a handgun appears to be stuffed in his waistband, and a stuffed pack on his back. He glances over his shoulder briefly, notices the camera, then walks away.

"It makes you uncomfortable to think that he's around here," Guereque said.

Other posts include unverified accounts of recent break-ins in the hilly neighborhood of winding roads off the 210 Freeway.

Some of those accounts identify weapons the man is carrying as a hunting rifle and, later, an "AR style" assault weapon.

A Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief said investigators have been "working this case for months." He said they are "close to identifying a suspect," but welcome any input and camera evidence residents can provide.

Guereque confirmed that police are engaged in trying to find him. She's seen helicopters and police cars patrolling the streets for weeks.

"And we still haven't found him," Guereque said.

Police say that it's still unknown whether all the break-ins are connected to the man.