The family and friends of a Santa Monica College (SMC) employee who was fatally shot on Monday were gripped with grief and outrage as the woman died from gunshot wounds Thursday.

Felicia Hudson, who was working as a custodial operations manager at the college was shot by a co-worker at their workplace Monday night.

Hudson’s son, Patrick Buckley, said he wished none of it ever happened as he believes a lack of security on campus led to his mom’s death.

“I feel like the campus should be secure 24/7,” Buckley said. “I feel like the campus were to add more security, if the police were to be more vigilant on campus, this would not have happened.

Buckley said his mom survived another campus shooting that happened at Santa Monica College in 2013.

The school offered no comment when asked about the campus security.

The son of the former SMC employee, who worked at the college for more than 25 years, said he’s outraged after learning about the shooter’s background.

Davon Durell Dean, who worked under Felicia, shot her at the Center for Media and Design, had a history of arrests, which were for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. But because his convictions were only for misdemeanor property crimes, he was able to get a job at the school.

“My mom is at work. I shouldn't have to be worried that someone that she works with is going to take her life,” the grieving son said.

The Santa Monica College Superintendent and President Kathryn Jeffery said the college does require all prospective employees to disclose previous criminal convictions. When Dean applied for the job at the school, he disclosed his prior convictions, which matched the records from the Department of Justice.

Buckley said he is heartbroken, knowing he’ll now must navigate his life without the woman he loves most.

“I’m going to miss my mom. She was the most kind soul I've ever encountered in my life,” he said.

As a vigil was set to take place to honor Hudson Thursday evening, her co-workers honored her life, especially after she was killed on the job.

“Everyone I’ve been speaking with is truly heartbroken as am I,” said Dennis Biddle, Hudson’s supervisor.