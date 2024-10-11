A group of women, representing 21 countries, have set a world skydiving record in Southern California skies.

The women, aging from 21 to 70, have been practicing these unique, snowflake-like formations for around a year.

At speeds over 120 mph, they jumped from four airplanes flying at 16,500 ft.

They had 60 seconds to link hands and create the first formation, release and build their second formation before letting go and opening their parachutes.

Beyond record setting, the women said it's about pushing boundaries and showing what is possible when women come together.

“We are all sisters,” a skydiver said. “And it was just amazing to see how we supported each other.”