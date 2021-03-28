SoCal Gas Prices Keep Climbing as California Reopens

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose a half-cent Sunday for the third consecutive day to $3.947, its highest amount since Nov. 21, 2019.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 20.2 cents higher than one month ago and 80.3 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It has risen 71.5 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended last Sunday with a decrease of one-tenth of a cent.

The Orange County average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.924, its highest amount since Nov. 18, 2019. It is 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 19.6 cents higher than one month ago and 81.5 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen 71.6 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20 with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent.