Police Pursuit Ends in South LA

Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday night.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 9:50 p.m.

The driver did multiple u-turns, leading police on a chase that went through parking lots and gas stations.

At one point, police performed a PIT maneuver and seemed to have the driver trapped. However, the driver kept going and was able to continue to pursuit.

The pursuit came to an end around 10:10 p.m., after police did a second PIT maneuver. However, the driver exited the car and did not appear interested in complying and proceeded to seemingly dance, before getting onto the hood of the pursuit car.

Soon after, police moved in, but the driver proceeded to run for a short foot pursuit. After officers caught up to the man, they surrounded him and he was arrested.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.