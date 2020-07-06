Soledad Wildfire Means Unhealthy Air Quality in Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Mountains

Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning along the 14 Freeway north of Los Angeles has triggered an unhealthy air quality warning in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Mountains.

The wildfire south of Agua Dulce in the Santa Clarita Valley has burned about 1,300 acres and was 30% contained as of Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Health Officer for Los Angeles County, said that if you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or can smell smoke, you should take precautions when it comes to outdoor activity.

Residents should limit unnecessary outdoor exposure and exercise, whether it is outdoor or indoor.

The #SoledadFire is causing smoky air in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Mtns. If you live or work in this area, remain indoors and run the A/C or purifier.

According to Los Angeles County Public Health, children and people who have air quality sensitive conditions, such as heart and lung diseases, should stay indoors as much as possible, even in areas where smoke cannot be seen.

The Public Health Department has also advised day camps in smoke impacted areas to suspend outdoor activities until conditions improve.

In areas where smoke, soot, or ash is visible, people can participate in indoor activities, if the location has air conditioning that does not draw from outdoor air.

All windows and doors should stay closed to keep indoor air clean.

If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that could be related to smoke exposure, like severe coughing, shortness of breath, or chest pain, you should contact your doctor or go to an urgent care center. If the symptoms are life threatening, you should call 911.

