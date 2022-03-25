Westmont

Father Killed in Front of Family During Car Sale in Westmont

One of the attackers pulled a gun and fired, and the victim stumbled into an intersection where he was also hit by a vehicle, deputies said.

By Robert Kovacik and Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A father who saw a car advertised online and took his family to buy it was met by three attackers who demanded the money he brought, and ended up killing him when he refused, authorities said.

Deputies initially responded to what they thought was a traffic call in the Budlong and 109TH Street area of Westmont in South Los Angeles Friday around noon.

LA County Deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim arrived for the car sale with his wife, daughter and grandchild, hoping to buy a car, Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When he arrived and started negotiating, the attackers tried to rob him, and he fought back.

One of the attackers pulled a gun and fired, and the victim stumbled into an intersection where he was also hit by a vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies later discovered the car he was trying to buy was reported stolen.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 24 mins ago

CHP Chasing SUV in Santa Fe Springs

COVID-19 1 hour ago

LA Superior Court to Lift Mask Mandate April 4

The three attackers ran from the crime scene.

The victim had not yet been identified, but deputies said he was simply a hardworking man lured into a trap.

Counseling would be provided at the nearby Westmont Elementary School for any children who may have witnessed the traumatic crime.

This article tagged under:

WestmontSouthern CaliforniaSouth LASouth Los Angelescar sales
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us