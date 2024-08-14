California Lottery

SoCal is on a roll. 5 Lottery Scratchers players win a total of $20 million

This is the third time a liquor store in Oxnard has sold a winning ticket, the most recent worth $2 million.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Southern California is on a winning streak this summer.

The California Lottery said five recent Southern California Scratchers players have won a total of $20 million.

The largest prize of $10 million was purchased by David Rodriguez at a 7-Eleven store located at 4436 Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City. Lottery officials said Rodriguez played the California 200X Scratchers game.

A liquor store in Oxnard sold a $2 million Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket to Tomas García. The store’s owner told the California Lottery that this is the third winning ticket it has sold.

“We found out from the customer (he had won). Our customers love it. We are one of the lucky spots,” said George Jobeh, owner of Pat Holden Liquor Store.

Jobeh said his store previously sold two $1 million winning tickets.

Miguel Barrera-Caro also claimed a $2 million prize with Scratchers game Instant Prize Crossword. The lucky ticket was sold at South City Gas in Cudahy.

A press release sent by the California Lottery also said Calvin Smith took home a $5 million prize after playing the California State Riches Scratchers game. His lucky ticket was purchased at Joe’s Market in Victorville.

The game Power 10’s Scratchers made Hector Guarchai $1 million richer as well. His ticket was purchased from Lee’s Liquor on 6th Street in Los Angeles.

The California Lottery has more than 50 Scratchers tickets available. Scratchers tickets can be purchased from $1 to $30.

