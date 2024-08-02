Orange County

Lucky fairgoer wins $1M lottery prize at Orange County Fair

There was a lot of excitement at the booth, the retailer said.

By Xuanjie Coco Huang

Photo courtesy: Maysa Dagher

“I know I won something, but don't say anything aloud, and tell me if it is true,” said a man who came up to the back window of a lottery booth at Orange County Fair.

This unknown lottery player scratched off to a $1 million prize spot, California Lottery announced on Friday.

The winning Multiplier Craze Scratchers® ticket was sold at the CA Lottery LIVE! Booth.

There was a lot of excitement when the person played his newly purchased Multiplier Craze game, the retailer Maysa Dagher said.

Dagher’s co-worker checked the ticket that confirmed the substantial win and was excited about the sale, too.

 “We are loud and crazy in here," Dagher said.

The California Lottery won’t be able to officially declare a winner until the person who bought the winning Scratchers comes forward.

Any winning player can come forward to claim their prize at one of nine California Lottery offices or by mailing the ticket in.

