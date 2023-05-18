‘Suspicious Item' Found in Pickup Slows Traffic Near LAX

Streets near Los Angeles International Airport were closed Thursday for an investigation into what authorities described as a 'suspicious item' in a stalled pickup.

Officers responded at about 11 a.m. to the intersection of Sepulveda and Lincoln boulevards, where the Chevy pickup came to a stop. The location is just northeast of LAX.

Traffic detours on both northbound and southbound Sepulveda due to police activity at Sepulveda and Lincoln Blvd. pic.twitter.com/9tPCrXr9kc — LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) May 18, 2023

"Airport Police K9 Officer responded to assist and after conducting an investigation, determined that the vehicle contained a suspicious item," police said in a statement.

Details about the item and the driver were not immediately available.

A bomb squad also responded to the scene.

Traffic on Sepulveda Boulevard backed up in both directions near the airport. The pickup was pulled from the street and lanes reopened at about 12:30 p.m.