Summer Solstice: Where to Celebrate the First Day of Summer

Temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer so that can only mean one thing: summer is upon us.

With summer right around the corner, many are wondering how they can ring in the start of the hottest season of the year, but first a look at what the summer solstice is all about.

What is Summer Solstice?

The June Solstice, or summer solstice, marks the beginning of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Earth naturally orbits at an angle, meaning that half of the year the Northern Hemisphere is tilted towards the sun while the southern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun, creating summer in the North and winter in the South, according to NASA.

Solstices only happen twice a year. The summer solstice is the longest day of the year with some states seeing up to sixteen hours of sun.

Where Can I Celebrate?

While we wait for our official introduction to summer here are a few places that will be hosting celebrations on June 21.

Griffith Observatory

Getty Images

Most know the observatory to be a staple in Los Angeles for its beautiful view of the city and its space museum that makes the long walk up worth it.

This year, they will be hosting a live broadcast at both noon and sunset. There will be discussions as well as a live viewing of the solstice.

Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade and Festival

Santa Barbara will be hosting its annual Summer Solstice Parade and Festival on June 24. The festival runs for two days with a celebration on the first day and a parade on the second.

The festival is free to attend and will include live music, food vendors, and local artists.

Make Music Day LA

Make Music Day is a non profit that will be having their annual celebration on June 21. The event, which shares the day with summer solstice, is a day for musicians all over the world to celebrate their love of music.

There will be live music playing across several parks, streets, and sidewalks of LA.

The event is free to the public and will last until 10 p.m.

Summer Solstice Festival at Bower Museum

Mitch Diamond

The Bower Museum will be celebrating the solstice with their family festival on June 19.

The festival will include live music, food, and arts and crafts.

The festival is free to the public and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a recording available for viewing on Facebook and YouTube a week after the event takes place.

Fowler Museum Summer Solstice Part at UCLA

The Fowler will be hosting an in person celebration that will include a walk through of their latest exhibition, "Aboriginal Screen-Printed Textiles from Australia's Top End".

There will also be a reception that will include live music, food, wine and a walk through with the exhibits curator.

The exhibition, which runs through July 10, will be able to view on the summer solstice.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will require a reservation.