SWAT Vehicles Surround Van at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

Armored SWAT vehicles and law enforcement SUVs surrounded a white cargo van Sunday morning at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

The van matches descriptions of a vehicle sought in connection with a shooting that left 10 people dead and 10 injured in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park and another incident in nearby Alhambra. Authorities did not immediately confirm whether the van is the same one witnesses said left the scene in Alhambra.

The van was blocked in front and behind between two armored SWAT vehicles in the mall parking lot. The vehicle's windshield appeared shattered.

Witnesses said a white cargo van was seen leaving the crime scene late Saturday in Alhambra. Authorities responded to the location, a dance hall, just minutes after responding to the deadly shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio.

“We had a vehicle that was described as a van of interest," said Sheriff Robert Luna. "And, there’s a van that looks just like what was described to us in the city of Torrance.”

Luna said there is a person in the van, but details about that individual's condition were not immediately available.

