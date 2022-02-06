shooting

Teen Shot in Palmdale, LASD Searching For Shooter

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenage boy was shot Sunday while sleeping in an apartment in Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 38000 block of 15th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was in stable condition at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Kim said.

Detectives have no motive for the shooting and no suspect description at this point, Kim said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LASD's Palmdale station at 661-272-2400. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

shootingPalmdale
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us