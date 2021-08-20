Santa Ana

Terminals at John Wayne Airport Evacuated Due to ‘Security Incident'

By Stephanie Lopez

NBCLA

Evacuations were underway as a precaution at three terminals at the John Wayne Airport Friday evening due to a "security incident," according to the Public Information Officer at John Wayne Airport.

Terminals A,B, and C were the only areas being evacuated, the main terminals were not affected.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Newschopper4 was over the scene around 7:40 p.m. where multiple planes were seen at a standstill on the runway.

Airplanes were able to land but no planes were taking off.

Passengers reported being stuck inside their planes and airport for over an hour.

Passengers were going to be let out, but it was unclear if passengers would be able to board onto their flights.

There was no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pasadena 5 hours ago

Snoozing Bear Catches a Lift Out of Pasadena and Back Into the Wild

covid deaths 7 hours ago

Among 25,000 LA County COVID Deaths, a VA Hospital Nurse Devoted to Helping the Least Fortunate

Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaevacuationJohn Wayne Airport
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us