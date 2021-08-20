Terminals at John Wayne Airport Evacuated Due to ‘Security Incident'

Evacuations were underway as a precaution at three terminals at the John Wayne Airport Friday evening due to a "security incident," according to the Public Information Officer at John Wayne Airport.

Terminals A,B, and C were the only areas being evacuated, the main terminals were not affected.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Newschopper4 was over the scene around 7:40 p.m. where multiple planes were seen at a standstill on the runway.

Airplanes were able to land but no planes were taking off.

Passengers reported being stuck inside their planes and airport for over an hour.

Passengers were going to be let out, but it was unclear if passengers would be able to board onto their flights.

There was no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.

Please check back for updates.