‘There for each other.' LASD medic team escorts late colleague's daughter to her first day of 2nd grade

Colleagues of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy who died after his battle with cancer showed up in a big way on Wednesday morning.

Many students at Washington Elementary School in Glendora had the first-day jitters on Wednesday, but one 6-year-old girl had extra support thanks to her late father's colleagues. In a touching sendoff for her first day of school, LASD deputies lined up to give the young girl hugs and encouraging words.

"We can step into that role, fulfill that for him, and be a second family for him," said Seth Belville, Deputy Sheriff Paramedic.

The girl's father, sheriff's deputy Gonzalo Galvez, was part of LASD's Tactical Medic team. He lost his battle with gastric cancer at the age of 47, leaving his wife and three children behind.

Galvez was an army veteran and served LASD for 24 years.

"He was a real good guy, standup deputy sheriff. One of my favorite crew chiefs to work with," said Rob Gracia, an LASD helicopter pilot.

"He had a stellar career, medal of valor recipient, really really stand-up guy," said Sgt. Kamal Ahmad.

"He was one of those guys you could always count on. He was tactically sound, mature, responsible, loving father, a great friend and great partner," said Grant Roth, deputy sheriff paramedic.

For these reasons, his fellow deputies showed up for his little girl on Wednesday. Galvez's pilots flew the helicopter he worked in over the school to show they would always be there to take care of his family.

"At the end of the day, we know we are there for each other and that is what we do," one of his colleagues said.