These Companies Are Hiring in SoCal Right Now

After months of economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are still unemployed. But now, as more people get vaccinated and California prepares to reopen on June 15, employers are preparing for a boost in business by hiring new employees.

If you're looking for a job, here is a sampling of companies and organizations hiring in Southern California right now.

United States Postal Service

The USPS is hiring carrier assistants in the Los Angeles area, our sister station Telemundo 52 reported May 24.

Pay starts at $18.01 an hour, with benefits including medical, annual vacations and opportunities to advance. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to work weekends and holidays.

Interested applicants can go to the USPS careers website.

UPS

UPS is hiring 300 permanent, part-time employees in the greater Los Angeles area, to accommodate increased e-commerce shipping, as of May 20.

Hourly starting pay ranges from $14.50 to $16, depending on the location, shift and position. There are annual raises and benefits, including retirement contributions, tuition assistance, and a discounted stock purchase program, as well as healthcare after a short waiting period.

Interested applicants can apply here.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom announced Wednesday that the fashion retailer company is hiring "thousands of seasonal and year-round employees in California."

Prospective employees can apply to sales, fulfillment and logistics, restaurant and support roles, according to a news release from the company. The company is hosting hiring days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4 and June 18, at all California Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom Rack stores and supply chain facilities.

Pay is "competitive," and employees get "a merchandise discount of 20 percent and benefits such as medical coverage, employer-matched retirement plan and much more." Supply chain facility employees are eligible for a signing bonus.

All available positions are posted online and listed by store location at the Nordstrom careers website.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is hiring for a variety of positions at the theme park, with 2,000 seasonal and professional career jobs, both part- and full-time.

Prospective employees can apply for Attractions and Entertainment jobs that include Production Assistant and Show Controller positions; Guest Relations, Park Services, Wardrobe, Retail, and Parking jobs, and jobs with the Food department that include posts as Bartenders, Baristas, Cooks, Bakers, Food Stand Attendants and Runners.

Those interested in applying to one of the in-park jobs can go to the Universal Studios jobs webpage, while those interested in Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Engineering or Environmental Health & Safety jobs can apply at the NBCUniversal Careers webpage.

OC Fair

The OC Fair is returning in 2021, and fair officials are looking to hire for positions ranging from ticket tackers to security to customer service representatives.

Jobs are open to those 16 and older, and perks for employees include "free admission to the OC Fair, discounted tickets for friends and family and the opportunity to win a Fair employee scholarship."

Those interested in applying to work at the fair, which will run from July 16 through Aug. 15, 2021 in Orange County, can search here.