OC Fair is Hiring and Promises Fun Summer Jobs

The OC Fair is back for 2021, and that means they're hiring.

Fair officials are looking to hire for positions ranging from ticket tackers to security to customer service representatives.

The jobs are seasonal, and part-time in Orange County.

Jobs are open to those 16 and older, and some interviews are already being held virtually.

And the perks? Those includes "free admission to the OC Fair, discounted tickets for friends and family and the opportunity to win a Fair employee scholarship."

Fair officials also said COVID-19 protocols would be followed, and more specific information would be to come.

OC Fair officials announced the fair would be back as an in-person event July 16 through Aug. 15, 2021, after pandemic closures.

It will be a limited capacity event and advance tickets only will be sold -- tickets go on sale on May 1.

