Jobs

Need a Job? Universal Studios is Hiring Over 2,000 People

There will be a variety of full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional positions available.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced Tuesday that it is hiring for a variety of positions at the theme park, with 2,000 seasonal and professional career jobs, both part- and full-time.

The Universal Studios theme park is home to "Jurassic World - The Ride," "The Secret Life of Pets:  Off the Leash!" and "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™," among other rides.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Disneyland May 26

Disneyland Will Reopen to Guests From Outside California on June 15

reopening Apr 16

Universal Studios Hollywood Is Roaring to Go

Universal Studios Hollywood Apr 15

Universal Studios Hollywood Reopens For Pass Holders April 15, Everyone Else Friday

Prospective employees can apply to work in a number of different departments, from Attractions and Entertainment jobs that include Production Assistant and Show Controller positions; Guest Relations, Park Services, Wardrobe, Retail, and Parking jobs, and jobs with the Food department that include posts as Bartenders, Baristas, Cooks, Bakers, Food Stand Attendants and Runners.

Those interested in applying to one of the in-park jobs can go to the Universal Studios jobs webpage here.

Those interested in applying to professional jobs in the Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Engineering or Environmental Health & Safety departments can apply at the NBCUniversal Careers webpage here.

Universal Studios Hollywood and NBCLA are both owned by NBCUniversal, a property of the Comcast Corporation.

This article tagged under:

JobsUniversal CityUniversal Studios Hollywood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us