Thieves caught on video breaking into Silver Lake business after 2 failed burglary attempts

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a group of thieves targeted a Silver Lake business early Sunday after failing to break into two others just before.

LAPD responded to a call of a burglary at around 6 a.m. at Oakberry Acai Bowls and Smoothies in the 3800 block of Sunset Boulevard. There, surveillance cameras captured four hooded thieves breaking into the shop and searching around.

"They broke the glass and then stole some stuff like hoodies, shirts, snacks, stuff like that," said Oakberry supervisor Maria Novaes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Two people were seen opening cabinets behind the counter while another checked the shelves near the entrance.

“I have people like in high school working at my store. So they’re kind of scared to work on it. To, like, if something happens to them," Novaes said.

Prior to their break-in of the acai shop, the same group was spotted attempted to break into a shoe store, then moving on to a gelato store nearby. With both attempts resulting in failure, the thieves moved onto Oakberry.