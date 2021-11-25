Third Person Killed in Manhattan Beach Crash ID'd

Four cars were involved in a Manhattan Beach crash, killing three people and injuring three others. Sepulveda Boulevard was closed Wednesday morning while police processed the scene. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Nov. 24, 2021.

The Coroner's Office on Thursday released the name of the third person killed in a four-vehicle crash in Manhattan Beach that also left three other people injured.

The third person killed in the crash was identified as Gabriel Stauring, 55, of Redondo Beach, according to the coroner's office.

The crash was reported at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday at Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Christian Mendoza, 48, of Redondo Beach was in one of the vehicles and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Redondo Beach residents Katie-Jay Scott, 40, and Stauring were in another car and also died at the scene, the coroner's office reported.

Two adults were taken to a hospital in serious condition and a juvenile was taken in critical condition. One vehicle crashed into a nearby building, and Sepulveda was littered with debris from the collision.

"Based on the catastrophic nature of the collision and the volume of debris at the scene, it would appear that someone was driving very fast," a police spokesman told City News Service when asked if speed was a factor in the crash.

Cars involved in the crash included a BMW, a VW and a Prius. One of the vehicles crashed into a nearby building housing the Coast Music Store, and Sepulveda Boulevard was littered with debris from the collision.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.