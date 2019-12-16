This Week: ‘Star Wars’ in Tinseltown

A Force-Filled Fundraiser: If you've toodled through the Tinsel-iest town in all of SoCal Land in recent days, you might have noticed a group of people, including some rocking galactic garb, gathered in front of the Most Famous Cinema on the Planet. If you know your "Star Wars" fandom, you know it's the TCL Chinese Theatre campout is full of give-backers who are there to raise money for the Starlight Children's Foundation. Can you stop by, say hello, or give via LiningUp.net? Do so now, before "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" debuts on Dec. 19. (Note that the film's premiere will take place on the evening of Dec. 16. A portion of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed to traffic.)

Ugly Sweaters and Cute Kittens: You say you haven't had the chance to wear your light-up, tinsel-heavy, super-loud Christmas sweater this season? And you're also looking for a way to help out little furry ones who need forever families? Make for Melrose, and Crumbs & Whiskers Kitten Café, on Thursday, Dec. 19. The nighttime fundraiser is all about cuddling lil' cuties, wearing an ugly (or snuggly) sweater, enjoying a seasonal sip, and enjoying the decorations. Oh yes, and raising funds for felines.

Holiday Bar Razzmatazz: The seasonal overlay has become quite the thing at quirkier businesses, and few Southern California places have jumped into the jovial spirit like Here and Now in the Arts District. The cozy tavern has gone full festive with a seasonal pop-up called Blitzen's, with lights here and there, and decorations, and a host of special libations and eats. They rock clever names, and fun stemware, too. But nicest of all? The bar is helping to support PATH, so do show with a quart-sized Ziploc full of toiletries (and receive a free cup of punch).

Christmas Tree Lane Is Aglow: We're in Glow Time, er, Go Time, at least when it comes to all of the things we'd like to do before Christmas and Hanukkah arrive. The purchasing of the perfect present? Check. The baking of delicious foodstuffs? Check again. Visiting one of the most historic stretches of Southern California to see the tall deodars in their most sparkly splendor? Check, check, check. Make for Altadena's Santa Rosa Avenue, any night this week, for this winning sight.

Grin Next to the Green One: Smiling for a snapshot while standing near The Grinch? It sounds like something that might happen if you passed through a mirror or portal or some doorway into a fantasy world. But that's part of the magic of Grinchmas, going on now at Universal Studios Hollywood, as is a chance to pose with The Grinch's trusty sidekick, Max. It's all happening on select dates, so find your greenest get-up and sled to the theme park pronto.

