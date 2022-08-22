Those Newly Installed Botts' Dots Didn't Stop Street Takeover in Compton

Newly installed Botts' dots didn't stop drivers from taking part in a street takeover in Compton early Monday morning, sending city officials back to the drawing board when it comes to stopping dangerous stunts.

The Bott's dots are raised markers or bumps that can severely damage tires if drivers do donuts on them. But that doesn't seem to be stopping crowds from gathering at intersections to watch cars screech and spin.

Residents and officials are tired of the problem, which has been plaguing the community for months.

The dots were put in place at four Compton intersections last week to help slow drivers down, costing the city around $4,000.

But despite the bumps at the intersection of Wilmington and Caldwell, video captured drivers circling the empty roadway around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, drifting over the markers like they weren't there.

Before heading to Wilmington and Caldwell, street racers also took over an intersection at Central and Alondra in Compton, performing stunts for over an hour and swinging close to members of the crowd.

With the Botts' dots seemingly doing very little to stop the street takeovers, officials are heading back to the drawing board.

One possible solution, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Southeast Division, is impounding cars when people leave them behind and take off to avoid authorities. The cars will then be towed into police yards and kept for at least 30 days, costing the owners over $1000 to retrieve them.