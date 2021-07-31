TikTok Star Anthony Barajas, Corona Movie Theater Shooting Victim Dies

Anthony Barajas, the 19-year-old Corona man and TikTok star who was shot along with his date at a Corona, California movie theater on Monday, died Saturday, the Corona police said in a statement.

“The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

On July 26, police responded just before midnight to a call for help at a movie theater located in The Crossings in the 2600 block of Tuscany Street. Officers found the two gunshot victims at the location.

Rylee Goodrich was dead, and Anthony Barajas was on life support, police said.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly a million followers on TikTok, and more on other platforms.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, of Corona, died in the shooting, and her friend, 18-year-old Anthony Barajas of Corona, remains on life support. Both were shot in the head. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said the shooting happened inside the theater during a late showing of "The Forever Purge."

Joseph Jimenez, a 20-year-old man suspected of the shooting was charged Friday with murder and attempted murder.

The Corona Police Department is working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to add an additional count of first-degree murder against Joseph Jimenez.

Anyone who has additional information can call the Corona Police Department Anonymous TIP Line at 951-817-5837 or contact Senior Detective Slaven Neagu at 951-739-4916 or email him at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.