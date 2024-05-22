The number of total crimes within the LA Metro System surged more than 65% in the first three months of 2024, according to new data.

The latest report on public safety showed between January and March of 2024, there were 1,719 crimes, including non-violent incidents. During the same period in 2023, there were 1,034 reported incidents.

Trespassing appears to be the most frequently committed offense, with 844 incidents of trespassing during the three-month period.

And more narcotics were discovered with 212 incidents, and the number of larceny incidents was also up.

But more violent and serious crimes appeared to be ticking down, according to the report.

There were 40 fewer cases of battery on LA Metro in 2024. Robbery was also down more than 40%.

While the latest report did not reflect the latest incidents, the month of May had at least seven confirmed violent incidents, the most in a month-to-month so far this year.

As more Metro riders and operators experienced violence, the LA Metro Board is poised to bring back more uniformed officers on the train platforms and bus entrances.

“We are going to start with a surge to knock this spike down,” Ara Najarian, a longtime Metro Board member and a member of the Glendale City Council, said.

LA Metro officials were also looking for new solutions to remove the unhoused and those suffering from mental health illnesses from the transit system, Najarian said.

“[We need to] help place these people where they can get the help they need and deal with these demons,” he explained.

As the transit system reported an increase in trespassing, officials were also looking to ensure every rider is paying the fare. An estimated two-thirds of all riders fail to pay for their trip.

“All the people involved in these incidents have avoided paying fare, so that’s going to change,” Najarian said.