Tracking the storm: Rainfall totals in SoCal so far

The storm isn't done battering the region just yet; more rain is slated to continue Monday.

By Karla Rendon

A storm fueled by an atmospheric river is battering Southern California, bringing with it measurable rain that has prompted several evacuation warnings and orders across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday surpassed the daily rainfall record for Feb. 4 in Los Angeles, with a rainfall total of 3.89 inches. It marked the “third wettest February day and 12th wettest day for any time of the year since records began in 1877.”

As the winter storm continues to drench SoCal with a generous amount of rain, the NWS is tracking the rainfall totals. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the following totals have been measured:

Los Angeles County

  • Topanga Falls – 7.54 inches
  • Stunt Ranch – 6.35 inches
  • Woodland Hills – 6.29 inches
  • Agoura Hills – 6 inches
  • Sepulveda Canyon – 6.22 inches
  • Bel Air – 5.89 inches
  • Thousand Oaks – 4.71 inches
  • Cogswell Dam – 3.78 inches
  • Culver City – 3.59 inches
  • Canoga Park – 3.39 inches
  • Alhambra – 3.29 inches
  • Northridge – 2.82 inches
  • Pasadena – 2.70 inches
  • San Gabriel Dam – 2.60 inches
  • Whittier – 2.47 inches
  • Chilao South – 2.44 inches
  • Poppy Park – 1.58 inches
  • Claremont – 1.52 inches
  • Mt. Baldy – 1.48 inches
  • Long Beach – 1.18 inches
Long Beach city officials warned residents to prepare for rain, flooding and high surf. Annette Arreola reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 4, 2024. 

Ventura County

  • Matilija Canyon – 7.64 inches
  • Old Man Mountain – 7.52 inches
  • Sulphur Mountain – 5.96 inches
  • South Mountain – 5.44 inches
  • Sycamore Canyon – 5.16 inches
  • Santa Paula – 4.61 inches
  • La Granada Mountain – 4.01 inches
  • Saticoy – 3.80 inches
  • Ojai – 3.37 inches
  • Ventura – 3.28 inches
  • Moorpark – 2.10 inches
  • CSU Channel Islands – 2.01 inches
  • Oxnard – 1.84 inches
  • Simi Valley – 1.74 inches
  • Camarillo – 1.17 inches
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued on Sunday in Ventura County due to a slow-moving storm bringing threats of flooding.

Santa Barbara County

  • El Deseo – 7.57 inches
  • Gibraltar Dam – 5.66 inches
  • Tecolote Canyon – 5.23 inches
  • San Marcos Pass – 5.19 inches
  • Hollister – 4.84 inches
  • Rancho San Julian – 4.68 inches
  • Las Cruces – 4.64 inches
  • Solvang – 4.16 inches
  • Santa Barbara – 3.88 inches
  • Montecito Hills – 3.79 inches
  • Lompoc – 3.07 inches
  • Carpinteria – 1.84 inches
  • Guadalupe City – 1.29 inches
A winter storm batters Santa Barbara, forcing the city to close its beaches and warn residents to stay safe. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 4, 2024.

