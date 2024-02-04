Tracking the storm: Rainfall totals in SoCal so far

A storm fueled by an atmospheric river is battering Southern California, bringing with it measurable rain that has prompted several evacuation warnings and orders across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday surpassed the daily rainfall record for Feb. 4 in Los Angeles, with a rainfall total of 3.89 inches. It marked the “third wettest February day and 12th wettest day for any time of the year since records began in 1877.”

As the winter storm continues to drench SoCal with a generous amount of rain, the NWS is tracking the rainfall totals. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the following totals have been measured:

Los Angeles County

Topanga Falls – 7.54 inches

Stunt Ranch – 6.35 inches

Woodland Hills – 6.29 inches

Agoura Hills – 6 inches

Sepulveda Canyon – 6.22 inches

Bel Air – 5.89 inches

Thousand Oaks – 4.71 inches

Cogswell Dam – 3.78 inches

Culver City – 3.59 inches

Canoga Park – 3.39 inches

Alhambra – 3.29 inches

Northridge – 2.82 inches

Pasadena – 2.70 inches

San Gabriel Dam – 2.60 inches

Whittier – 2.47 inches

Chilao South – 2.44 inches

Poppy Park – 1.58 inches

Claremont – 1.52 inches

Mt. Baldy – 1.48 inches

Long Beach – 1.18 inches

Long Beach city officials warned residents to prepare for rain, flooding and high surf. Annette Arreola reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 4, 2024.

Ventura County

Matilija Canyon – 7.64 inches

Old Man Mountain – 7.52 inches

Sulphur Mountain – 5.96 inches

South Mountain – 5.44 inches

Sycamore Canyon – 5.16 inches

Santa Paula – 4.61 inches

La Granada Mountain – 4.01 inches

Saticoy – 3.80 inches

Ojai – 3.37 inches

Ventura – 3.28 inches

Moorpark – 2.10 inches

CSU Channel Islands – 2.01 inches

Oxnard – 1.84 inches

Simi Valley – 1.74 inches

Camarillo – 1.17 inches

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued on Sunday in Ventura County due to a slow-moving storm bringing threats of flooding.

Santa Barbara County

El Deseo – 7.57 inches

Gibraltar Dam – 5.66 inches

Tecolote Canyon – 5.23 inches

San Marcos Pass – 5.19 inches

Hollister – 4.84 inches

Rancho San Julian – 4.68 inches

Las Cruces – 4.64 inches

Solvang – 4.16 inches

Santa Barbara – 3.88 inches

Montecito Hills – 3.79 inches

Lompoc – 3.07 inches

Carpinteria – 1.84 inches

Guadalupe City – 1.29 inches

A winter storm batters Santa Barbara, forcing the city to close its beaches and warn residents to stay safe. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 4, 2024.