Tracking the storm: Rainfall totals in SoCal so far

A storm fueled by an atmospheric river is battering Southern California, bringing with it measurable rain that has prompted several evacuation warnings and orders across the region.
According to the National Weather Service, Sunday surpassed the daily rainfall record for Feb. 4 in Los Angeles, with a rainfall total of 3.89 inches. It marked the “third wettest February day and 12th wettest day for any time of the year since records began in 1877.”
As the winter storm continues to drench SoCal with a generous amount of rain, the NWS is tracking the rainfall totals. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the following totals have been measured:
Los Angeles County
- Topanga Falls – 7.54 inches
- Stunt Ranch – 6.35 inches
- Woodland Hills – 6.29 inches
- Agoura Hills – 6 inches
- Sepulveda Canyon – 6.22 inches
- Bel Air – 5.89 inches
- Thousand Oaks – 4.71 inches
- Cogswell Dam – 3.78 inches
- Culver City – 3.59 inches
- Canoga Park – 3.39 inches
- Alhambra – 3.29 inches
- Northridge – 2.82 inches
- Pasadena – 2.70 inches
- San Gabriel Dam – 2.60 inches
- Whittier – 2.47 inches
- Chilao South – 2.44 inches
- Poppy Park – 1.58 inches
- Claremont – 1.52 inches
- Mt. Baldy – 1.48 inches
- Long Beach – 1.18 inches
Ventura County
- Matilija Canyon – 7.64 inches
- Old Man Mountain – 7.52 inches
- Sulphur Mountain – 5.96 inches
- South Mountain – 5.44 inches
- Sycamore Canyon – 5.16 inches
- Santa Paula – 4.61 inches
- La Granada Mountain – 4.01 inches
- Saticoy – 3.80 inches
- Ojai – 3.37 inches
- Ventura – 3.28 inches
- Moorpark – 2.10 inches
- CSU Channel Islands – 2.01 inches
- Oxnard – 1.84 inches
- Simi Valley – 1.74 inches
- Camarillo – 1.17 inches
Santa Barbara County
- El Deseo – 7.57 inches
- Gibraltar Dam – 5.66 inches
- Tecolote Canyon – 5.23 inches
- San Marcos Pass – 5.19 inches
- Hollister – 4.84 inches
- Rancho San Julian – 4.68 inches
- Las Cruces – 4.64 inches
- Solvang – 4.16 inches
- Santa Barbara – 3.88 inches
- Montecito Hills – 3.79 inches
- Lompoc – 3.07 inches
- Carpinteria – 1.84 inches
- Guadalupe City – 1.29 inches