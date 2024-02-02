Flash flood warning issued in LA County due to slow-moving storm. See rain updates

What to Know Parts of LA and Ventura counties were under evacuation warnings ahead of a winter storm.

Rain is expected into Monday across a widespread area, bringing a high risk of flooding to LA County.

The storm drawing moisture from an atmospheric river over the Pacific could deliver a multi-day rain total surpassing downtown LA's February average.

Evacuation warnings and orders were issued for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties ahead of a powerful winter storm that will bring hours of widespread rain and mountain snow to Southern California.

Fueled with moisture by an atmospheric river as it moved over the Pacific, the storm will deliver hours of rain into Monday morning and surpass rain totals from last week's system. Parts of Los Angeles County face a high risk of flooding with a flash flood warning in effect until midnight for a widespread area from Castaic to Inglewood, east into the San Gabriel Valley and along the LA County coast.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office issued a state of emergency for Southern California counties in the storm's path.

February is typically the wettest month of the year in Los Angeles with downtown LA averaging 3.64 inches of rain for the month. This multi-day storm is expected to bring that amount and possibly more over a 24- to 48-hour period and rival some of the highest rain totals from last year, including the nearly 3 inches of rain produced over two days by the remnants of Tropical Storm Hillary in August.

Flash Flood Warning including Glendale CA, Santa Clarita CA and Inglewood CA until 12:00 AM PST pic.twitter.com/MEYGrl2fT3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 4, 2024

"If you are not home already, please get home and stay home," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday afternoon.

The significant rainfall threat led to evacuation warnings that went into effect for some flood- and slide-prone areas. Those included the La Tuna Canyon area in the Los Angeles' northern San Fernando Valley.

Light showers moved into areas north of Los Angeles late Saturday and into the overnight hours. Rain will become more widespread Sunday by midday and into the afternoon.

“Because it’s moving slow, that is the cause for that flooding potential we’ll see here in Southern California," said NBCLA forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

Significant rainfall may fall in the mountains and those showers will likely trickle down to the basin.

“Some of the rain rates across the mountain spots might actually be into half-an-inch to an inch per hour rate,” said NBCLA forecaster David Biggar said. “All that water’s got to go somewhere, that’s why we have the high risk for some flooding.”

Most areas of SoCal can expect anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain, while the foothills and low-elevation mountains may face 6 to 12 inches. Mountain elevations of 6,500 feet may get several feet of snow.

Those who are unhoused can head to several winter shelter locations that have opened in Los Angeles. Those who need transportation to the shelters can call 211 for assistance.

The following locations are open for residents who are experiencing homelessness:

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center -- 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, Calif. 91402

Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center -- 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90031

South LA Sports Activity Center -- 7020 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90003

Oakwood Recreation Center -- 767 California Ave., Venice, Calif. 90291

Safety officials urged unhoused residents to stay away from riverbeds as water levels were expected to rise amid the rainfall.

On Sunday, the Ventura City Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped in a riverbed under the southbound 101 Freeway. With a technical rope rescue, the man was lifted to safety by firefighters.

According to Battalion Chief Jason Kay, the man was in stable condition. Crews were deployed upstream and downstream in case things went awry.

Impact on schools

Despite the heavy rain, LAUSD schools will remain open, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Sunday. Vinedale College Preparatory Academy in Sun Valley, which was under an evacuation warning, was set to close on Monday, however. Its students and staff were being moved to Glenwood Elementary.

California State University announced its campuses in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Fullerton will be remote on Monday. CSU Dominguez Hills canceled all classes and in-person activities for Monday, it said in a text sent to students and staff.

Pepperdine University announced classes would be canceled on Monday due to the storm. Graduate schools would communicate with students if their classes will be remote.

Flood warnings and advisories in Southern California

Most of Los Angeles County was under at flash flood warning Sunday night.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Ventura River at Foster Park through late Monday morning. Residents can expect flooding at Terro Ranch upstream of the Main Street bridge in Ventura.

A flood watch will go into effect Sunday for inland Orange County and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

High wind warnings and coastal flood advisories were in effect for the LA and Ventura county coasts. A less severe wind advisory was in effect for inland LA County and downtown Los Angeles.

According to NBC4 meteorologist Belen de Leon, here are some tips on how to prepare for the storm:

Change travel plans to avoid dangerous roads

Fill and place sandbags in vulnerable areas

Move parked cars out of flood-prone, low-lying areas

Charge up batteries and phones in case of power outages

Secure any loose objects outside

Change plans involving boating over open waters

Get extra supplies and gas in mountains, residents might be stranded for days

Timeline for the rain in LA

