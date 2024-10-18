Traffic light installed at Boyle Heights intersection where teen was hit by motorcycle

A new taffic light will be unveiled Friday designed to improve safety at a Boyle Heights intersection where a boy suffered devastating injuries in a crash more than a year ago.

Joshua Mora, 14, was in a marked crosswalk on Whittier Boulevard on the afternoon of March 30 when he was hit by a motorcycle rider. Video showed the motorcylist sliding on the ground before getting back on the bike and leaving the scene.

People at the scene in the teen's neighborhood helped Joshua until the paramedics arrived, but his injuries required a leg amputation.

"I was in the middle, basically. That's when I heard the motorcyclist coming in fast. I tried to get out of the way so he wouldn't hit me, and it turns out he took my whole leg," Joshua told NBCLA after the crash.

The motorcyclist was later arrested in Banning.

Joshua is expected to be at an official unveiling of the traffic light installed to improve safety at the intersection. The light, already in operation, flashes yellow when activated before turning red, indicating drivers must stop for a person in the crosswalk.