Streets to Avoid Today for President Trump’s LA Area Visit

President Donald Trump will travel to the Democrat-heavy Los Angeles area Tuesday for an approximately four-hour visit to meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games and attend fundraising events in Beverly Hills.

Trump will fly to Los Angeles International Airport from Washington and take his traditional helicopter ride to Santa Monica before traveling by motorcade to the Montage Beverly Hills.

Here is a list of the streets in Beverly Hills to avoid:

The following roadways will be intermittently closed between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.and again between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.:

The area around Robertson Boulevard between the city of Beverly Hills' southern border (WhitworthDrive) and Wilshire Boulevard;

The area around Wilshire Boulevard between Robertson Boulevard and BeverlyDrive;

The area around Crescent Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following roads will be completely closed between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.: