Riverside

Two Kilograms of Fentanyl Seized in Downtown Riverside

The seizure occurred Thursday evening, according to John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. 

By City News Service

1176401062
AFP via Getty Images

Authorities Saturday said they seized two kilograms of fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine -- during a gang-related investigation in downtown Riverside. 

The seizure occurred Thursday evening, according to John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. 

“Taking this amount of fentanyl off of the street has undoubtedly saved lives,” said Joe DelGiudice, the office's chief of investigators. “It is a drug like nothing I have seen in my 28 years in law enforcement. It is deadly.” 

Mass vaccination sites are being set up across California. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Authorities said two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal for most people, meaning the fentanyl seized amounted to 1 million potentially lethal doses. The drug has been responsible for an increase in fatal overdoses, according to Hall. 

Fentanyl pills are typically embossed with an identifiable logo by the supplier, which in this case included one associated with the New York Yankees, Hall said. 

No further details were provided and the investigation is ongoing.

coronavirus pandemic Feb 3

Riverside County Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

Riverside Feb 2

Riverside County Property Tax Payment Postponements Available to Qualifying Homeowners

Coachella Jan 30

Coachella, Stagecoach Canceled for 2nd Straight Year Over COVID

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riversidedrugsfentanyl
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us