Unhealthy Air Forecast for Sunday in East San Fernando Valley

People who are sensitive to air pollution should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, consider moving activities indoors, stay indoors as much as possible and watch for symptoms.

By City News Service

Air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow for everyone in the east San Fernando Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The AQMD also reported that air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the west San Fernando Valley, east, west and south San Gabriel Valley, San Gabriel Mountains, Pomona/Walnut Valley and Santa Clarita Valley.

In areas with air quality unhealthy for all, Los Angeles County's health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, advises people living or working in those areas to minimize outdoor activities, reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and take more breaks during all outdoor activities.

People who are sensitive to air pollution should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better, stay indoors as much as possible and watch for symptoms, he said.

In areas with air quality unhealthy for people who are sensitive to air pollution, such as older adults, children and those with heart or lung disease, they are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, keep activity outdoors short, and watch for symptoms.

Health experts note that air pollution can cause symptoms even in people who are healthy. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chest tightness or discomfort with activity or deep breaths.

"If symptoms occur, these are signs to take it easier, stop all activity, go indoors, or use quick-relief medicines as prescribed," according to a county health advisory. "If symptoms don't improve, get medical help."

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

