U.S. Flags Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor Texas Mall Shooting Victims

Flags at Los Angeles Unified School District buildings, Angel Stadium and elsewhere were lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims in a shooting at a Texas mall.

Nine people were killed and seven were injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets north of Dallas. The shooter is among the dead.

U.S. flags will be at half-staff until sunset Thursday.

"As a mark of respect for the victim of the senseless act of violence perpetrated this weekend in Allen, Texas, all United States flags in Los Angeles Unified will be flower at half-staff," the district said. "Our thoughts go out to those who lost their lives and their loved ones."

Flags were lowered at other locations around Southern California, including Angel Stadium in Anaheim, where the Texas Rangers were visiting the Angels. The teams and fans observed a moment of silence before first-pitch.

"The Texas Rangers send our deepest condolences and prayers to all those impacted by yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Allen," the Rangers tweeted. "We thank the entire Angels organization for honoring those lost in a moment of silence before today's game."

The Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas is about 45 miles southwest of Allen, Texas, the site of Saturday's violence.

On Sunday, President Biden ordered U.S. flags to half-staff at the White House, all public buildings, military posts and other locations. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Thursday, according to the White House order.

With the outpouring for the victims of the shooting, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.