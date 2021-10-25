One Dead, Seven Injured After Suspected Street Racer Slams Into Van Nuys Building

A suspected street racer has been arrested after slamming an SUV into a Van Nuys building during a private event, killing one woman. Seven others were injured in the crash, which happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Cleanup was still underway early Monday morning at the building on Saticoy Street and Woodley Avenue. The building was intended for restaurant space, but leased out for a private event organized by 818 Popup.

More than 30 vendors were set up at the location, and over 400 people were in and out throughout the day. The event was just wrapping up when the crash occurred.

The 18-year-old SUV driver was taking part in a nearby street takeover, doing donuts in the middle of an intersection, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He crashed into the building at a high speed, while being followed by the LAPD helicopter overhead.

According to police, he has one prior arrest and has been in accidents before. The suspect is now in LAPD custody and looking at a possible murder charge for this crash and the injuries it caused.

For the event organizer, the incident is a nightmare.

"It's not about me, it's about them and how I'm going to be able to help them," Genevieve Salazar said, crying and distraught by the crash.

She's unsure whether the woman killed was a vendor or a guest, but she's concerned about everyone who attended.

"Children, infants, moms, dads," she said. "I'm grateful it was towards the end, but I wish nobody was here."

Officer Jeff Smith with the LAPD would not estimate how fast the driver was going, but the speed was high.

"I can tell you from looking at the video, he was at an extremely high rate of speed," he said.

He added that there was a chance the driver was impaired, but toxicology tests will be the determining factor.

Smith also said at least part of the crash was recorded by the patrol unit Digital In-Car Video System. Units were in the area responding to reports about the street takeover when they were alerted to the SUV leaving that scene.