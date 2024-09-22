Evacuation order issued for Ventura community impacted by methane gas leak

Residents in Ventura were ordered to vacate their homes Sunday days after a methane gas odor forced them out of their homes earlier in the week.

The City of Ventura issued an evacuation order Sunday morning for residences along Bayshore Avenue and Marina Park due to potentially dangerous levels of hydrocarbon vapors.

“Ventura Fire and Ventura Water are currently responding to an ongoing incident related to a gasoline leak that was discovered in the sewer line earlier this week,” the city said on its website. “Ventura Water crews repaired the section of the sewer line where the leak was found; however, the extent of the leak continues to be investigated in the sewer system to mitigate the vapor caused by the gasoline in the soil.”

Evacuations were ordered in a Ventura neighborhood Thursday due to potentially dangerous levels of methane gas. This segment was broadcast during the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2024.

On Thursday, residents in the area of Bayshore and Pierpont were ordered to vacate their homes while authorities responded to the methane gas.

The city announced an underground contamination near Monmouth Way was the cause of the methane gas odor. The gas came from a leak at a property near a sewer line.