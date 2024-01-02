Coroner identifies 2 killed in downtown LA New Year's Eve party shooting

A man and woman in their 20s were identified by the coroner Tuesday as the two victims killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve during a party at a downtown Los Angeles warehouse.

Deven Whitaker, a 24-year-old Los Angeles man, and Miah Banks, a 26- year-old Azusa woman, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner and the LAPD.

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. during an underground New Year’s Eve party at the building located in the 2300 block of Porter Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Arriving officers heard several gunshots coming from the area of Santa Fe Avenue and Porter Street and found people down on the street and sidewalk.

Police said some type of argument at the party led to the shooting.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"During the party, a dispute occurred between unknown people, resulting in shots being fired," said LAPD in a press release.

An unknown number of shots were fired, striking a total of 10 people. Details about their injuries were not available.

No arrests were reported. Details about the dispute that led to the shooting were not available.

The LAPD is asking anyone with information to call 213-996-4143.